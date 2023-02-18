KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $387.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.61. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

