Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $95.15 million and $2,220.90 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00426505 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.14 or 0.28252435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

