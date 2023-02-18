Kokoswap (KOKO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,313.23

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $87.52 million and approximately $2,313.23 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

