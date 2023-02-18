Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 174,900 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Daktronics worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Daktronics by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Daktronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 96,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. 44,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.44 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

