Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. International Bancshares comprises approximately 1.1% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of International Bancshares worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,379 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $14,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. 231,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.