Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 12,362 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 447,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,149. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.