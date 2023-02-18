KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading Up 1.1%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 7,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.24% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

