Kusama Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66.72 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $43.43 or 0.00175722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $373.39 million and approximately $66.72 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00422409 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,927.97 or 0.27981144 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

