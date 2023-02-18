L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,243,000 after buying an additional 438,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after buying an additional 427,649 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $214.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.07. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

