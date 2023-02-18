Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.26. 816,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,464. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $281.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,236,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after buying an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

