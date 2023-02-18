Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LH traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $256.26. The stock had a trading volume of 816,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,464. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $281.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

