Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

