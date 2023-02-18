Lance A. Soliday Sells 605 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $211.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

