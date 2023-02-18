Laqira Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.17 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $43.17 million and $443,235.58 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Laqira Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00423788 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,913.83 or 0.28072481 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Laqira Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Laqira Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.