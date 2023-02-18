LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Shares Down 1%

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €70.42 ($75.72) and last traded at €70.96 ($76.30). 110,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €71.68 ($77.08).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.72.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

