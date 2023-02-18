Legend of RPS Trading Up 0.2% This Week (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00425481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.74 or 0.28184655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars.

