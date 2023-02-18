Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $11,925,000. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Price Performance

Lemonade Company Profile

Shares of LMND opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.