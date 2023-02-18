LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $712.18

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $712.18 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00423325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.15 or 0.28041823 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

