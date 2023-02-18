LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Update

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $431,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,027,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 397,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

NYSE LC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,540. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

