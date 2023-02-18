LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 106,984 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79,573 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub



LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

