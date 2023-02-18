Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Lendlease Group Trading Down 4.2 %
OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.91.
About Lendlease Group
