Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Lendlease Group Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

About Lendlease Group

(Get Rating)

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

Dividend History for Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

