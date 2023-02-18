Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $78,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,142 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after buying an additional 498,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 646,539 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $13.56 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

