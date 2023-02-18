Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

