Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.85 billion and approximately $6.45 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,676.80 or 0.06787691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,149,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,142,979.731905 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,672.32871919 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,641,584.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

