Lido wstETH Price Reaches $1,878.97 on Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $14.94 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,878.97 or 0.07620993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00423590 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.19 or 0.28059363 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

