Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.95.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Price Performance

LEV opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $478.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Lion Electric Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.