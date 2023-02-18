Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003668 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $82.24 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.68 or 0.00424089 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,934.06 or 0.28092453 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,830,239 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.