Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00004896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $169.26 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007724 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000984 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,617,478 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

