Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $168.58 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00004841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $168.58 million and $10.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000978 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,634,259 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.