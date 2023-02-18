Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of LVLU opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $128.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

