Lumi Credits Price Hits $0.0060 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $579.95 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

