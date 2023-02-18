M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Up 2%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.74 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.63). Approximately 109,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 42,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.62.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

