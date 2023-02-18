MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

