Maker Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.56 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Maker has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $712.62 million and approximately $26.56 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $728.93 or 0.02958867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

