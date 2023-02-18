Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $712.04 Million

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Maker has a market cap of $712.04 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for $728.33 or 0.02963153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

