Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.46

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.46 and traded as low as $16.70. Mannatech shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1,357 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
