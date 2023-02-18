Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.46

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.46 and traded as low as $16.70. Mannatech shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1,357 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Mannatech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

In other news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.