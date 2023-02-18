Maple (MPL) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $5.75 or 0.00023341 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and approximately $393,599.91 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maple has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maple

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

