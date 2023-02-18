Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $8.12 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

