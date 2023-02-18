Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $176.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.9 %

Marriott International stock opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

