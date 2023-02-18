Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $374.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $405.08.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $371.68 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

