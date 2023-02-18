Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.30

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 1251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Marui Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

Marui Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.