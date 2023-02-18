Maryland Capital Management Has $346,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $247.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

