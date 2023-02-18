Maryland Capital Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI opened at $192.71 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

