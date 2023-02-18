Mask Network (MASK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $128.52 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $274.86 million and $128.52 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00016400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00422755 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.80 or 0.28004056 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

