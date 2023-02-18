Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $156,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MA traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,137. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $347.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

