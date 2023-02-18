Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of Materion stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.