Maven Securities LTD Has $269,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Maven Securities LTD lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

TSM stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

