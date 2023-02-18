Maven Securities LTD Invests $135,000 in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.19% of Genetron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 86.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 109.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron Price Performance

Genetron stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.