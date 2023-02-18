Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 23,000 Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. StockNews.com cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

