M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.69

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.69 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.37). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.34), with a volume of 154,601 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAA shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.79) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded M&C Saatchi to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 247 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £249.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,080.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

